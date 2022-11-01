Effort Organized

A lengthy list of artists, music industry leaders and legal experts have teamed in a call to "Protect Black Art", with an open letter in the NEW YORK TIMES and the ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION urging lawmakers in AMERICA to limit how creative expression in music can be used in court trials. The call is for an end to the practice of treating rap lyrics as confessions.

Artists in support include ALICIA KEYS, CAMILA CABELLO, COLDPLAY, DRAKE, FUTURE, J. COLE, JACK HARLOW, JOHN LEGEND, LIL BABY, MARY J. BLIGE, MEEK MILL, MEGAN THEE STALLION, POST MALONE, RODDY RICCH, TRAVIS SCOTT, and more.

Companies in support include WARNER MUSIC GROUP, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, SONY MUSIC GROUP, BMG, KOBALT, AEG PRESENTS, AUDIOMACK, DEEZER, LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, SIRIUSXM, SOUNDCLOUD, SPOTIFY, TIDAL, TIKTOK, and YOUTUBE MUSIC.

Organizations like A2IM, AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION, COLOR OF CHANGE, PEN AMERICA, RECORDING ACADEMY, and RIAA, as well as scholars from COLUMBIA, HARVARD, HOWARD, PRINCETON, STANFORD, and YALE, have signed on in support.

The open letter, written and published by WARNER MUSIC GROUP notes, "Beyond the obvious disregard for free speech and creative expression protected by the First Amendment, this racially targeted practice punishes already marginalized communities and their stories of family, struggle, survival, and triumph."

The letter goes on to say, "We urge prosecutors to voluntarily end this practice in their jurisdictions. In the meantime, we encourage legislators at the state and federal level to explicitly limit how creative expression can be used against defendants on trial. There are already signs of hope across AMERICA. We applaud Governor NEWSOM for recently signing a bill into law in CALIFORNIA, and we urge action on bills currently under consideration in NEW YORK and NEW JERSEY, as well as the RAP (Restoring Artistic Protection) Act legislation introduced by Rep. HANK JOHNSON and Rep. JAMAAL BOWMAN in the U.S. CONGRESS. The work is far from done, and we must all join together to defend creative freedom and expression."

300 ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT Chairman & CEO KEVIN LILES said, "For decades, a racial double-standard has been employed against Black and Brown hip-hop artists by turning their creative visions against them in courts of law. Enough is enough. If prosecutors are unwilling to end this practice on their own, then laws need to be passed that end this flagrant abuse. On behalf of WMG, I want to thank the extraordinary group of people across our industry and the legal community who are joining us in this critical fight."

ATLANTIC MUSIC GROUP Chairman & CEO JULIE GREENWALD added, "Throughout history, artists have created characters and forged narratives that reflect the culture around them. That freedom of expression is essential to the creative process and the role of art in society. The harsh reality is that Black artistic creativity is being threatened at an unprecedented level, and we must make every effort to stop this unethical, discriminatory approach to prosecution."

