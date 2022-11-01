Merger

A pair of radio technology companies has announced that they have merged, with NEW YORK-based online services platform company AIIR INC. and U.K.-based automation and voice tracking software firm PLAYOUTONE combining under the name AIIR GROUP INC. AIIR co-founder/CEO RICKI LEE will serve as CEO and PLAYOUTONE co-founder and CEO DAVE BRIERLY-JONES will serve as COO. The companies expect to close on the merger by JANUARY 1st.

LEE said, "Our two companies have been working together for a number of years. Earlier this year we decided that bringing our businesses, products and people together made a lot of sense; for us, and for our customers."

BRIERLY-JONES added, "I'm truly excited about the possibilities of what we can achieve together as one team. There's no overlap in our current product offerings, but they're clearly complimentary. We'll shortly be announcing a brand new 'world first' product for the radio industry that we've been working on together for the past few years."

