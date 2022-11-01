Takeoff (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency - Shutterstock.com)

MIGOS rapper TAKEOFF (real name KIRSHNIK KHARI BALL) has been killed in a HOUSTON bowling alley shooting. He was 28. While the HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT has not officially released the victim's name pending notification of the family, VARIETY is reporting that a police spokesperson has confirmed an earlier report by TMZ and NBC affiliate KPRC-TV is reporting the same based on confirmation from a representative of MIGOS.

TAKEOFF and fellow MIGOS member QUAVO were reportedly at the bowling alley together. Two other people were wounded and taken for treatment; QUAVO, who is also TAKEOFF's uncle, was not injured. TMZ reports the shooting started during a dice game.

MIGOS was comprised of TAKEOFF, QUAVO, and OFFSET, husband of artist CARDI B. Recently, TAKEOFF and QUAVO had been recording and releasing music together without OFFSET. On MONDAY, QUAVO and TAKEOFF released a new single and video, "Messy".

