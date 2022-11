Taylor Tour Time

The U.S. leg of TAYLOR SWIFT/THE ERAS TOUR has been announced.

The tour starts MARCH 18 in GLENDALE, AZ and wraps up AUGUST 5 at LOS ANGELES' SOFI STADIUM.

Joining SWIFT for specific dates on the tour are PARAMORE, beabadoobee, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, GRACIE ABRAMS, and OWENN.

International dates for the tour will be announced.

« see more Net News