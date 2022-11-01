Morrison

iHEARTMEDIA has named COX MEDIA GROUP Country WWKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO APD/morning co-host ASHLEY MORRISON as PD for Country WFUS (US 103.5)/TAMPA. MORRISON fills the post left vacant by recent departure of CINDY SPICER (NET NEWS 8/30; she will report to iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA BAY SVP/Programming TOMMY CHUCK.

“I could not be more excited for ASHLEY to join our team at TAMPA BAY’s #1 Country station, US 103.5,” said CHUCK. “ASHLEY has been on our radar for several years and I am excited to bring a star programmer over to the iHEARTMEDIA family!”

"I’ve waited for the perfect opportunity to get back home, and it’s here,” said MORRISON. “I get to continue being a part of the best format in music and do it closer to family. I appreciate all the mentors and experiences I’ve had that have prepared me for this opportunity to join the incredible team at US103.5. I’m ready to get to work in TAMPA BAY!"

