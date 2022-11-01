Rickards and Randolph

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KGB/SAN DIEGO morning host DAVE RICKARDS and his longtime "DSC" show co-host COOKIE "CHAINSAW" RANDOLPH are retiring this DECEMBER. RICKARDS will continue as an "ambassador" for the station and will produce a podcast; current "DSC" cast members SARAH BEEBE and CHRIS BOYER will continue as hosts of the morning show. "DSC" -- originally "THE DAWN PATROL" and later "DAVE, SHELLY AND CHAINSAW" with former co-host SHELLY DUNN, launched on KGB in 1990.

“It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes a group of people come together and create magic. That’s what happened 32 years ago when ‘DSC’ hit the airwaves on 101.5 KGB,” said PD SHAUNA MORAN. “We are honored that one of the most talented and entertaining groups of personalities in the business called KGB home. The ‘DSC’ has played a major role in KGB’s legacy.”

“Not too long ago, CHAINSAW and I looked at each other and we knew it was time. There was no regret, no sadness. When you’ve been supported by the greatest radio audience ever for over three decades, there’s no room for anything but profound gratitude,” said RICKARDS. “Having been the alarm clock for this city for all these years has been an honor I could have never dared hope for. Knowing that CHRIS BOYER and SARAH BEEBE will still be here is sure to provide a familiar wake up for our beloved audience. Deepest thanks to the legendary CHAINSAW and iHEARTRADIO, the greatest radio company in the world, for giving me my shot. Love Your Show!”

RANDOLPH said, "Getting up and performing these past few decades for our wonderful KGB audience has been, by far, the greatest privilege of my career. It’s been a blast and I’m forever grateful. It’s also been a blast working with the exceptionally talented DAVE RICKARDS, SARAH BEEBE and CHRIS BOYER, whose histrionics during the ordering process made it worth picking up every single lunch tab for over 35 years. Man, I’m going to miss that."

