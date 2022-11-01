The Catalog (Photo: Kraft74 / Shutterstock.com)

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC has acquired rights to the music catalog of HUEY LEWIS AND THE NEWS in what the company describes as a "multi-million-dollar deal."

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC's DAVID WEITZMAN said, “In the 1980’s, everyone heard HUEY LEWIS AND THE NEWS’s many smashes on radio and saw their iconic and fun videos which appeared on MTV in endless rotation. Their incredibly crafted songs still made me smile, remind me of that seemingly more innocent era, and make me want to sing along at the top of your lungs. PRIMARY WAVE look forward to working with Huey to create new opportunities for his storied song catalog into the future.”

PRIMARY WAVE Sr. Counsel JOHN LUNEAU added, “We’re honored to welcome the music of HUEY LEWIS AND THE NEWS to PRIMARY WAVE. Our entire team is looking forward to working with them to generate new and exciting opportunities for their iconic catalog.”

