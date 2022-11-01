Lobbying Effort

A letter by over 60 artists to CONGRESS is calling for passage of the American Music Fairness Act, the bill that would establish a performance royalty to be paid by broadcasters. The bill, the letter says, "would level the playing field, asking radio broadcasters to play by the same rules as digital platforms, streaming services and others who already pay artists when they use our music." The letter comes as the kickoff of MUSIC FAIRNESS AWARENESS MONTH, a campaign to address the issue of payment to artists for their work and align the U.S. with other countries which compensate artists for radio play.

The signatories include KEVIN BACON, CYNDI LAUPER, GLORIA ESTEFAN, HANSON, PETER FRAMPTON, JACKSON BROWNE, SAMMY HAGAR, PAT BENATAR, SHEILA E, DAN AYKROYD, DEANA CARTER, RICK SPRINGFIELD. SAM MOORE, INDIGO GIRLS, REO SPEEDWAGON's KEVIN CRONIN, SQUEEZE's CHRIS DIFFORD, JON SECADA, BEBE WINANS, and several others.

“This MUSIC FAIRNESS AWARENESS MONTH and beyond, we’re proud to stand with artists in their honorable fight to finally get the compensation they deserve for the use of their work on AM/FM radio,” said musicFIRST COALITION Chairman JOE CROWLEY. “Big Radio corporations like iHEARTRADIO make billions of dollars in profit by filling their airwaves with music, and it’s only right that they should pay a fair share to the artists whose hard work makes their whole business possible. It’s just common sense. Artists support the American Music Fairness Act. The American public supports the American Music Fairness Act. And now, it's time for CONGRESS to make it law.”

