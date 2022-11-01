Huero

DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Rhythmic Hot AC KMVA (HOT 97.5 & 103.9)/PHOENIX has added market veteran CHARLIE HUERO for afternoons, beginning TODAY (11/1). HUERO was most recently across the street at AUDACY Classic Hits KOOL-F, and departed as the format there was tweaked with new branding BIG 94.5 (NET NEWS 9/29).

PD MIKE GALLAGHER said, “To have the opportunity to bring on absolute pros like CHARLIE HUERO and SUPER SNAKE to the station in the span of less than 30 days is a dream scenario. CHARLIE is a guy who believes in the power of local radio, he’s entertained the VALLEY for over 20 years, and his passion matches our new rhythmic, up-tempo playlist perfectly.”

HUERO said, “’Just when I thought I was out -- they pull me back in!’ Wait, someone already said that. It’s an honor to be a part of the DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP family. Thank you to JEFF TRUMPER, MIKE G, TIM RICHARDS and so many more for their help and guidance. It’s a bit of a homecoming for me and getting to work again with so many familiar faces! I’m excited to be a part of the HOT 97.5 & 103.9 staff! I’m truly blessed! Let’s go!”

« see more Net News