Battaglia

JOE BATTAGLIA celebrated the 30-year anniversary of his media company RENAISSANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. TODAY (11/1). BATTAGLIA was at PACIFIC & SOUTHERN Top 40 WWDJ-A/NEW YORK for 18 years and also co-owner with LLOYD PARKER of Contemporary Christian WLIX-A/LONG ISLAND before launching RENAISSANCE.



"It has been my true pleasure and delight in being involved in Christian radio my entire career, and to have seen the birth of CCM as well as the rising impact of faith-based films, and to have the privilege to continue to work in both fields. The amazing growth in both mediums could only have come from the hand of GOD. I'm fortunate enough also to have had my talented colleagues, OM WENDY BUCCERI, who has been with me, both at WWDJ and RENAISSANCE for over 30 years, Media Manager, JOE SILVEY who has been with us for over 25 years, and Social Media/Account Manager, DANIELLE DOLPHIN who joined our team 6 years ago."

« see more Net News