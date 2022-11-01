Questions, Answered

KEKE PALMER is hosting a new podcast debuting TODAY (11/1) as an exclusive on AMAZON MUSIC.

On "BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER," the actress will seek answers to questions she has about various topics about which she is obsessed. The show will be available to AMAZON MUSIC FOR PRIME members and AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED subscribers on an exclusive ad-free basis.

