Starts Today

WHYHUNGER's 37th annual HUNGERTHON, raising money for its campaign to end hunger and address the societal, racial, and economic issues at the core of the problem, has launched TODAY (11/1). The event is supported by radio partners including AUDACY and iHEARTMEDIA's NEW YORK clusters and SIRIUSXM and features celebrity auctions and appearances by BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, YOKO ONO, and others, with NOVEMBER 22nd set for the annual Live HUNGERTHON Day with live broadcasts on AUDACY's stations.

“Hunger in AMERICA continues to be an all-too-common reality. As so many individuals and families struggle to make ends meet, they are now faced with rising costs of goods and inflation, making impossible choices between food, transportation, housing and medicine. No one should be forced into this type of economic hardship, as access to healthy and nutritious food is a basic human right not a privilege,” said WHYHUNGER Exec. Dir. NOREEN SPRINGSTEAD. “The problem isn’t a lack of food though. It’s much more systemic. From a lack of a living wage to corporate strongholds on our food system, the root causes of hunger need to be addressed.

“HUNGERTHON is more important than ever to help raise critical funds to provide immediate relief and long-term solutions to the hunger epidemic that so many communities face. We’re grateful for our dedicated radio partners, celebrity supporters, sponsors and all those who contribute to this year’s campaign for their steadfast support in helping aid our mission in ending hunger for good.”

« see more Net News