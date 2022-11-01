Warren

Country songwriter BRAD WARREN is the host of a new podcast about grief, “THE GOOD GRIEF GOOD GOD SHOW,” debuting TODAY (11/1) as an audio podcast and on YOUTUBE with a pair of episodes, one with PORTER'S CALL Founder/Exec. Dir. AL ANDREWS and another with singer/songwriter JEFFREY STEELE. Upcoming guests include songwriters AIMEE MAYO, CASEY BETHARD, and JT HARDING, sports agent TIM O'NEIL, and artists ASHLEY CLEVELAND and CORY MORROW. The show's theme was prompted by the passing of his first-born son SAGE to an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2020, after which WARREN, half of the WARREN BROTHERS with brother BRETT, dealt with his own grief.

“I was approached by podcast producer MATT PEVETO in AUSTIN this year about doing this sort of podcast. Despite my initial hesitation, I started thinking of how much I would have loved hearing something like this throughout my grief journey,” said WARREN. “One morning I was discussing the podcast idea with my wife and she told me 'You are doing this. You know God wants you to do this.' And that was that. When my wife, MICHELLE, and God agree on something I don't argue. I just do it.”

“If you had told me five years ago I'd be doing a podcast about grief," WARREN added, "I would have said you were crazy…then I probably would have asked you what a podcast was,”

The show will post on every first and third TUESDAY morning.

« see more Net News