"Home For The Holidays"

As a result of the Home for the Holidays contest at Contemporary Christian FAMILY LIFE RADIO in ARIZONA and MICHIGAN, a mother who hadn't seen her children or grandchildren in seven years will get the chance to do so this CHRISTMAS. After several years of hardships, the listener, named JANICE, will be flying to CALIFORNIA to surprise her family, thanks to winning the contest, which also awarded two other $500 travel vouchers to listeners to enable them to visit family and friends for the holiday.



JANICE said, “The only thing that has gotten me through being separated from my kids is FAMILY LIFE RADIO. I never turn it off!"



“It’s a blessing to help listeners experience hope in a tangible way by bringing them home to their loved ones they haven’t seen in years,” said Dir./Programming/Mornings MIKE KANKELFRITZ.

« see more Net News