AMAZON MUSIC's offering to AMAZON PRIME members has expanded with more music and ad-free podcasts. The move increases the music available to PRIME members from 2 million to 100 million songs in shuffle mode, ad-free, included in PRIME membership, and adds ad-free podcasts including the WONDERY premium catalog.

“When AMAZON MUSIC first launched for PRIME members, we offered an ad-free catalog of 2 million songs, which was completely unique for music streaming at the time,” said AMAZON MUSIC VP STEVE BOOM. “We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers, and to bring even more entertainment to PRIME members, on top of the convenience and value they already enjoy. We can’t wait for members to experience not only a massively expanded catalog of songs, but also the largest selection of ad-free top podcasts anywhere, at no additional cost to their membership.”

