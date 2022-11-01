Boardman (Photo: Kate Gallaher)

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS is expanding their publishing division, tapping EMILY BOARDMAN as Creative Manager/Publishing, joining KAYLA ADKINS, Creative Manager/Publishing, effective immediately.

BOARDMAN most recently spent nearly eight years at HIPGNOSIS SONGS GROUP (previously BIG DEAL MUSIC GROUP). A UNIVERSITY OF ALBANY graduate by the way of ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., BOARDMAN also serves as an AIMP board member and a member of the WOMEN'S MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION.

ADKINS, rose from Publishing Manager/Assistant to Creative Manager/Publishing for RIVER HOUSE last fall. A graduate from MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY with a degree in the Recording Industry, ADKINS joined River House in 2019 after interning at MAKE WAKE ARTISTS.

Together, BOARDMAN and ADKINS will spearhead the expansion of RIVER HOUSE's growing publishing arm; coordinating co-writes for staff songwriters, pitching songs, catalog management and assisting in finding new talent.

RIVER HOUSE VP/GM ZEBB LUSTER said, “Here at RIVER HOUSE, everything revolves around a great song. As a company, we strive to over-serve our songwriters and support the growth of the publishing arm as much as we possibly can. Emily is the perfect fit - she is a hustler who has jumped right in and is ready to get to work. She is smart, thoughtful, collaborative and has an exceptional song sense. KAYLA and EMILY handling all things publishing together is going to be an unstoppable team!”

