New Home Of Da Bears

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO will be the new radio flagship of the CHICAGO BEARS under a multi-year deal starting in the 2023 season. The BEARS have aired on crosstown AUDACY News WBBM-A for several years.

Market Manager and GOOD KARMA BRANDS SVP KEITH WILLIAMS said, “The CHICAGO BEARS are a best-in-class organization, and we are excited to partner with a charter franchise of the NFL. We are dedicated to delivering a top-notch broadcast for our partners and fans around the Midwest and the world. Our teammates are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to get started and execute at the highest level.”

“We were incredibly impressed with the enthusiasm shown by the leadership team at GOOD KARMA BRANDS,” said BEARS Pres./CEO TED PHILLIPS. “Their plan for presenting BEARS football on the radio is first class and we know that ESPN 1000 will be an excellent home for our games and a hub for BEARS talk year-round. We look forward to working with the station beginning in 2023.”

ESPN 1000 Dir./Content DANNY ZEDERMAN added, “ESPN CHICAGO is thrilled to be adding the CHICAGO BEARS to our play-by-play roster alongside the CHICAGO WHITE SOX. Our on-air talent is incredibly passionate about our hometown team, and that passion will show within and beyond the in-game broadcasts, integrated throughout our programming year-round.”

