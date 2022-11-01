Christmas Music Launches November 11th

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL's AC KOSI/DENVER will launch its CHRISTMAS music programming for the 21st year on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th. The launch will be live at 12pm at PARK MEADOWS RETAIL RESORT in LONE TREE, CO.

Listeners can enjoy the classic holiday songs from ANDY WILLIAMS, BING CROSBY, FRANK SINATRA and GENE AUTRY as well as contemporary holiday hits from JOSH GROBAN, MARIA CAREY, MICHAEL BUBLE and CARRIE UNDERWOOD.

PD JIM LAWSON said, “This year we thought it would be fun to make the switch to all CHRISTMAS music out at PARK MEADOWS RETAIL RESORT. I’m also excited to announce that we will have a contest where one lucky child will get to push the big red button with SANTA to help launch KOSI 101.1 into CHRISTMAS music this year. You can enter the contest now at www.kosi101.com.”

