Now Spreading The Christmas Spirit

iHEARTMEDIA's AC WMAG (MIX 99.5)/GREENSBORO has launched "The TRIAD's CHRISTMAS Station" playing holiday hits from the CHRISTMAS Classics to today’s hits from artists including MARIAH CAREY, FRANK SINATRA, BURL IVES, NAT KING COLE, JOHNNY MATHIS, JACKSON 5, HARRY CONNICK JR, TAYLOR SWIFT, KELLY CLARKSON, and more.

iHEART Market Pres. KELLIE HOLEMAN said, “We are excited to be the TRIAD’s exclusive soundtrack for the holiday season. We especially love the community engagement around all the holiday events and the partnerships we have in GREENSBORO. The new MIX 99.5 is upbeat and fun, perfect for work but also the whole family can enjoy it, especially during the holidays.”

Listen to the station here.

« see more Net News