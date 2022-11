March 18 & 19, 2023

IMAGINE DRAGONS and DAVE MATTHEWS BAND will headline the second edition of INNINGS FESTIVAL FLORIDA on MARCH 18-19, 2023 at RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM GROUNDS in TAMPA during spring training. The two-day festival, produced by C3 PRESENTS, will feature WEEZER, PITBULL, THE AVETT BROTHERS, MARCUS MUMFORD, THE REVIVALISTS, JAPANESE BREAKFAST and more.

The event will include former MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL players JOHN KRUK, WADE BOGGS, GOOSE GOSSAGE, CECIL FIELDER, TRAVIS HAFNER, RYAN KLESKO, JAKE PEAVY, EDWIN ENCARNACION, ANDY VAN SLYKE, RAY LANKFORD, TOM HERR, RAFAEL FURCAL and more, as well as a live taping of "OFF THE MOUND WITH RYAN DEMPSTER," an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians.

Tickets go on sale this THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd at 10a (ET) at inningsfestival.com/florida,

Last week (NET NEWS 10/26), the lineup was announced for the 5th annual INNINGS FESTIVAL ARIZONA with GREEN DAY and EDDIE VEDDER headlining on FEBRUARY 25th &-26th at ARIZONA’s TEMPE BEACH AND TEMPE ARTS PARK.





