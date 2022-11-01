Charese, Lexy

“It was great when I was programming to shape new talent doing airchecks and leading the way by mentoring the next generation,” says Air1 Regional Public Affairs Manager ALEXA “LEXY” SMITH. “Still very much part of the ‘come up, bring one up’ mentality. Who am I kidding? When did I ever stop at one? I love helping people and sharing knowledge. I love when ratings go from zero to hero after hard work from a team that's put blood, sweat and tears into the product. That’s the best feeling.”

In this week's "Women To Watch," ALL ACCESS' CHARESE FRUGE' finds out how SMITH’s career has evolved from her programming and on-air work, not to mention her production and imaging background to a ‘boots-on-the-ground’ approach serving the territory that she covers. Click here to check out LEXY’s amazing story.

