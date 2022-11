Yusuf/Cat Stevens (Picture: Majid M. Hussain)

Entertainment agency WME has signed YUSUF/CAT STEVENS in all areas.

YUSUF, known for his hits including “Peace Train” and “Wild World,” is currently working on a new album and an autobiography, and continues to raise funds and awareness through his own global “Peace Train” initiative.

YUSUF/CAT STEVENS is represented by his son YORIVOS ADAMOS.

