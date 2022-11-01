Beatsource Goes Country

Digital music platform BEATSOURCE has added Country music as an official genre via its online streaming catalog. The addition makes the platform the first to carry and market an extensive Country music catalog to DJs, including exclusive DJ edits.

The addition of Country music to BEATSOURCE gives open-format DJs worldwide (including wedding and party DJs) easy access to more than 30,000 of the most popular new and classic Country music tracks, including intros, clean versions, transition edits, instrumentals and more. BEATSOURCE’s official Country genre includes streaming catalogs from every major label, covering Country hits from the '70s all the way to the present. Like BEATSOURCE’s many official genres, the newly added Country music genre will feature a weekly curation of classic tracks, new releases, full albums and more.

BEATSOURCE Head of Curation HEISLER “KIDD SPIN” EUAN said, "DJs from all over the country have been asking us to include Country music in the huge variety of popular music we have in our catalog. So today ,we’ve answered the call, making more than 30,000 Country music tracks available to DJs all over the world.”

