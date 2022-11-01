Vevo DSCVR Class Of 2023

VEVO has announced its list of “DSCVR Artists To Watch” for the 2023 campaign. Starting MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28th, VEVO’s DSCVR ATW will showcase high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2023, with two unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for VEVO.

Born out of its taste-maker series and brand DSCVR, “DSCVR Artists To Watch” is now in its 9th year. With a record-breaking 550 submissions, the current list consists of 20 global artists whom VEVO has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

VEVO’s Artists To Watch content will also see the official launch of a brand-new DSCVR set. The new set was designed to help artists express themselves in new and interesting ways through visually striking elements like new entry points, columns, corridors, archways, and windows.

VEVO has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences. Its DSCVR ATW program champions emerging artists through live performance content, with alumni including now-household names, such as BILLIE EILISH, POP SMOKE, SAM SMITH, LEWIS CAPALDI, JORJA SMITH, ARLO PARKS, GUAYNAA and others.

VEVO SVP Content, Programming & Marketing JP EVANGELISTA noted, “We are so proud to announce our annual taste-making program, DSCVR Artists To Watch. This series is the brainchild of our in-house team of music lovers who are always so driven to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the best up-and-coming acts.

"Through our marketing and promotional efforts, large distribution network, and stellar production team, VEVO is able to support artists of all genres and at all stages of their careers. Through close collaboration with both artists and their teams, we work to make sure that every part of this campaign serves them.”

VEVO’s 2023 DSCVR “Artists to Watch” are:

AMELIA MOORE (CAPITOL)

ARMANI WHITE (DEF JAM)

AYRA STARR (MAVIN RECORDS/PLATOON)

CAROL BIAZIN (UMG BRAZIL)

ETHEL CAIN (AWAL)

FLO (ISLAND RECORDS)

FLOWEROVLOVE (THE ORCHARD)

GLORILLA (INTERSCOPE RECORDSD)

ICE SPICE (CAPITOL)

K TRAP (THOUSAND8 MUSIC/VIRGIN MUSIC)

LAUREN SPENCER SMITH (ISLAND RECORDS)

NONSO AMADI (UMG CANADA/DEF JAM)

OXLADE (SONY MUSIC FRANCE/EPIC)

PAJEL (EPIC/PROUD RECORDS/DOPE/SME)

PIRI & TOMMY (POLYDOR RECORDS)

PTAZETA (INTERSCOPE RECORDS)

RAMON VEGA (SONY MUSIC LATIN)

TANANAIi (CAPITOL RECORDS ITALY)

THUY (VENICE)

WESLEY JOSEPH (SECRETLY CANADIAN)

