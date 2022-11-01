Autonomies: Creating A Decentralized Marketplace

Community-owned blockchain marketplace AUTONOMIES has expanded to support unsigned bands, solo artists and social influencers around the world, a distribution platform that offers artists a new royalty stream aside its physical release systems.

The move allows artists, bands, producers, DJs, smaller labels and musically-inclined TIKTOK creators with a way to bring the experience between artists and fans closer.

Music uploaded to AUTONOMIES is converted into a NFT format, with each containing a single track or multiple tracks. Other items could also be included in the NFT package, such as artwork or links to physical objects. Artists can set the royalty split rules at point of sale of the file on the platform.

Commented AUTONOMIES co-creator WIL TROUP, "Creating and selling music has evolved throughout the years, and many artists at all stages of their careers have suffered for their art in terms of lost revenue – whether it’s a band working to break through or an established artist with a catalog of tracks. Today, music creation on its own is not a sufficient source of income. As a musician and community owned decentralized co-operative, AUTONOMIES has been created to revalue digital music content.”

Added co-founder SCOTT PATTERSON, “Decentralized technologies can give back to artists the control over how their art is valued, created, distributed and resold, providing a more sustainable and equitable redistribution system. AUTONOMIES has been created by the community as an additional delivery platform, and a new way forward for artists to gain agency. AUTONOMIES allows you to build more intrinsic relationships between your art and your fans and a stronger interaction between you as a creator and them as collectors.”

