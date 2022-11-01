Holiday Programming On Tap.

KUSKIOKWIN PUBLIC BROADCASTING CORPORATION Noncomm KSKO/McGRATH, AK, will start playing one CHRISTMAS song per hour on DECEMBER 2nd, then on DECEMBER 12th will kick it up to two holiday songs per hour.

By the week of DECEMBER 20th, the Noncomm station will be airing radio plays/programs from a local theatre group and several local schools in the evening hours. On FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23rd, KSKO will programl a special request/dedication/CHRISTMAS show 12n to 4p and from 2 to 4p, it'll be simulcast on 100kw WRMI 5850 or 7570khz covering all of the U.S. and CANADA along with SPACELINE BULGARIA's 300kw 5900khz shortwave transmitter covering all of EUROPE.

On DECEMBER 24th at 12n until MONDAY, DECEMBER 26th at 6a,KSKO will be non stop CHRISTMAS music, with greetings from the station staff, board members and of course, SANTA.

People can stream online at www.kskopublicradio.com and if they have any questions,can email paul@alaskaradionerd.com.

