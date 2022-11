Kendall Jenner Is 27 (Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on THURSDAY, (11/3) to SONG STEW ENTERTAINMENT's JON MCHUGH, iHEARTMEDIA/UPSTATE NEW YORK SVPP TIAS SCHUSTER, KOZZ/RENO’s JAVE PATTERSON, WFXF/CHICAGO PD ALEX QUIGLEY, former WRUF/GAINESVILLE PD RON BROOKS, former CAPITOL's MARK BURGER, former KCIX/BOISE’s STEVE “KEKE LUV” KICKLIGHTER, NRG MEDIA/LINCOLN, NE OM STEVE KING, former KDJM/BELLINGHAM’s LAURIE MICHAELS, SHAKES RADIO OM SHELLEY SHAKES, veteran air talent LISA G., SHADOEVISION Chairman SHADOE STEVENS, LOTUS/LAS VEGAS Sports PD QIANT MYERS, SUPERADIO President ERIC FAISON, former RADIO DISNEY's SALWA SCARPONE, former KHGE/FRESNO's GREG LANE, and to COX MEDIA/LONG ISLAND Dir./Sales MEGAN BORELLI.

Celebrating Birthdays on FRIDAY (11/4), RADIOORNOT.COM's NICOLE SANDLER, former SUN BROADCAST GROUP COO DANNO WOLKOFF, KDGS/WICHITA PD GREG WILLIAMS, KJOT/BOISE PD JIM ALLEN, PROMO ONLY’s CHUCK BARRETT, WSSL/GREENVILLE, SC's BETH BRADLEY, former WHOO-WIXL/ORLANDO, FL OM/PD KEVIN BALDINGER, KEAN/ABILENE MD SHAY HILL, MACDONALD/SAGINAW OM JIM KRAMER, ZIMMER RADIO GROUP owner JAMES ZIMMER, ALASKA’S REWIND RADIO’s BRIAN LANDRUM, COX MEDIA SVP/Digital & Strategy GREGG LINDAHL, LA-based journalist ALAN ODA, retired QUANTUM/HYANNIS Sr. VP/GM VINCE CREMONA, KRNB/DALLAS' ANTOINE DAVIS, FOX NEWS RADIO's SHANA PEARLMAN, and former KCHZ-KCJK/KANSAS CITY PD MIKE O'REILLY.

« see more Net News