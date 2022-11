Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is 53 (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Happy Birthday wishes on FRIDAY (11/4) to RADIOORNOT.COM's NICOLE SANDLER, former SUN BROADCAST GROUP COO DANNO WOLKOFF, KDGS/WICHITA PD GREG WILLIAMS, KJOT/BOISE PD JIM ALLEN, PROMO ONLY’s CHUCK BARRETT, WSSL/GREENVILLE, SC's BETH BRADLEY, former WHOO-WIXL/ORLANDO, FL OM/PD KEVIN BALDINGER, KEAN/ABILENE MD SHAY HILL, MACDONALD/SAGINAW OM JIM KRAMER, ZIMMER RADIO GROUP owner JAMES ZIMMER, ALASKA’S REWIND RADIO’s BRIAN LANDRUM, COX MEDIA SVP/Digital & Strategy GREGG LINDAHL, LA-based journalist ALAN ODA, retired QUANTUM/HYANNIS Sr. VP/GM VINCE CREMONA, KRNB/DALLAS' ANTOINE DAVIS, FOX NEWS RADIO's SHANA PEARLMAN, and to former KCHZ-KCJK/KANSAS CITY PD MIKE O'REILLY.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (11/5), AIRPLAY INTEL President RICH MEYER, THIRTY TIGERS SVP/Promotion And Artist Development MIKE DEPIPPA, AUDACY VP/Country Programming, AUDACY/DETROIT VP/Programming, WYCD-WOMC/DETROIT and OM/PD CUMULUS/TOLEDO OM TIM ROBERTS, former WPTI/LOUISVILLE APD/MD TERRI FOXX, RADIO BUTTON NETWORK Pres. & CEO ADAM GOODMAN, KATZ’ EMILY HUTCHINSON, BBR MUSIC GROUP’s CHRIS LOSS, BRANDOLINO ENTERPRISES’ DAVID BRANDOLINO,ONE PUTT/FRESNO APD DAVID KANE, CUMULUS/TOLEDO RVP SCOTT MEIER, WXUR/UTICA-ROME, NY's JACK MORAN, PEARLMAN ADVISORS Pres. DAVID PEARLMAN, WNCY/GREEN BAY’s RANDY SHANNON, COX MEDIA/LONG ISLAND Creative Services Dir. ANTHONY SPINA, SYNDICATION NETWORKS CORP's GENE STERN, WCBS/NEW YORK’s RACE TAYLOR, BMLG’s BECCA WALLS, MUSICENTRE PRODUCTIONS’ PAUL JARED, WIHT/WASHINGTON D.C.'s DARRIN MARSHALL, KLLC/SAN FRANCISCO’s VANESSA HALE, former WOCQ/OCEAN CITY-SALISBURY, MD's WOOKIE, WESTWOOD ONE's JIM MAURER, KOIT/SAN FRANCISCO’s SUE HALL, former A TASTE OF COUNTRY’s AMBER ATNIP, and EZ BARTE’'s JIMMY VINEYARD.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (11/6), WMBX & WMEN-A/WEST PALM BEACH PD MARK MCCRAY, voiceover guy CHARLEY COOK, OBEDIANCE INC. Pres. JIMMY BARNES, former INTERSCOPE’s JAMES BISHOP, SUMMITMEDIA/GREENVILLE, SC OM MAURICE DEVOE, WESTWOOD ONE's DAVID GIBSON, former WLDI/WEST PALM BEACH PD JONATHAN MAVERICK, former KMVK/DALLAS' MEL MCKAY, WYCD/DETROIT News Dir. BOB SCHUMAN, CUMULUS/DES MOINES VP/Market Mgr. JACK TADDEO, ROCK RIDGE MUSIC's BOB OSBORN, XM's SARI ZALESIN, SHINDIG MEDIA's KAHUNA, former WMSX/BUFFALO PD DAVE UNIVERSAL, KNX/LOS ANGELES' KATIE CLARK, KHVH/HONOLULU's RICK HAMADA, former WSSR/CHICAGO’s KEVIN KOLLINS, WGAR/CLEVELAND APD STEVE WAZZ, and KFMB/SAN DIEGO’s TED WOODS.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY, (11/7) to ARC SOFTWARE’s JASON BAILEY, iHEARTMEDIA/PHILADELPHIA REGION Pres. NICK GNAU, iHEARTMEDIA SVPP/National Programming Group TOMMY AUSTIN, RADIO ONE/WASHINGTON D.C.-BALTIMORE-PHILADELPHIA VP/Programming and WASHINGTON D.C. OM and WMMJ/WASHINGTON D.C. PD KASHON POWELL, KGMZ/SAN FRANCISCO PD MATT NAHIGIAN, former RED BOW RECORDS’ NEDA TOBIN, SEVEN 2 SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT’S BEVERLY MIRE, STEVE BENDER PRODUCTIONS' STEVE BENDER, SKID TRAX co-Founder TONYA CAMPOS, CROSSHAIR MARKETING's JOHN COWAN, SIRIUS’ BOB BRADLEY, WEBE/BRIDGEPORT PD CURT HANSEN, KRXA-A/MONTEREY's KAREL, WMXO/OLEAN, NY's BRIAN STOLL, COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM's TAMMI BRUMFIELD, EAGLE ROCK ENTERTAINMENT's ROB GILL, iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES Digital PD MICHELLE LIN, KEGL/DALLAS’ ALAN AYO, KRBE/HOUSTON MD LAURA DICKERSON, and to KALV/PHOENIX PD/MD CHRIS HERNANDEZ.

« see more Net News