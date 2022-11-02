Wright

Digital music licensing firm MERLIN has named CAA Dir./Finance ADAM WRIGHT as its new CFO. WRIGHT is a former SONY MUSIC and COOPERATIVE MUSIC executive; he will be based in the U.K.

“I’m delighted to take on the role of CFO at MERLIN,” said WRIGHT. “It’s such a dynamic time for the MERLIN organisation and the industry as a whole -- I’m very excited to have this opportunity to come back to the independent sector where my music industry career first began is especially satisfying. Independents’ passion for music is only matched by their level of innovation and entrepreneurship. It’s a privilege to join MERLIN as they continue to deliver on that ethos on behalf of their members and digital partners around the world.”

CEO JEREMY SIROTA added, “ADAM possesses an incredible wealth of experience across music, TV, film, licensing, and consumer brands. I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him to Merlin in this crucial and strategic role. He is highly respected in his field and brings the right blend of long-term thinking, technical skills, and impressive leadership to benefit Merlin, its members and our partners around the globe.”

