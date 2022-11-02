Berlin

Just in time for "WHITE CHRISTMAS" to enter heavy rotation on CHRISTMAS music formats nationwide, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP has announced that it has reached an exclusive global publishing deal to represent the IRVING BERLIN song catalog. UPMG has administered the over-1,500 song catalog, featuring standards like "BLUE SKIES," "THERE'S NO BUSINESS LIKE SHOW BUSINESS," "PUTTIN' ON THE RITZ," and "ANYTHING YOU CAN DO," outside the U.S. since 2012. With the new deal, UMPG has established irvingberlinsync.com, a new industry website for the catalog with themed playlists and tagging features for sync clients, and will represent the estate's brand and social media marketing efforts, including on TIKTOK.

UMPG Pres./NORTH AMERICA EVAN LAMBERG said, “I’ve been in the music publishing business my entire working life. It doesn’t get any better than UMPG having the honor of representing the timeless cultural songs of IRVING BERLIN, as well as working with the wonderful IRVING BERLIN family and Estate.”

JPMORGAN's MARY G. CAMPBELL, representing the BERLIN estate, said, “The family of IRVING BERLIN enthusiastically welcomes the expansion of their 10 year relationship with UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP and looks forward to continued collaboration as the exclusive global music publisher for IRVING BERLIN's extensive catalog.”

UMPG SVP/Film & TV EUROPE TOM FOSTER said, “IRVING BERLIN is quite simply one of the greats. His songs, laced with romance and wit, continue to inspire generations young and old. I’m delighted the IRVING BERLIN family have chosen UMPG as the caretaker of these songs.”

