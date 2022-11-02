Nominees Named At Grammy Museum

The RECORDING ACADEMY's 65th GRAMMY AWARDS nominees will be announced from the GRAMMY MUSEUM in LOS ANGELES on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15th. The 23rd LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS will follow on NOVEMBER 17th from LAS VEGAS. The announcements will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com and on the ACADEMY's FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, TWITTER, INSTAGRAM, and TIKTOK channels.

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. said, "We are so excited to celebrate all of this year's GRAMMY nominees who contributed to such a prolific year in music. With the addition of five new categories and a new, diverse class of voting members, we look forward to honoring all of this incredible music and the people who made it."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS ceremony will be held at LOS ANGELES' CRYPTO.COM ARENA on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023, and will be aired live on CBS and streamed live and on-demand on PARAMOUNT +.

