Now With Sony

SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS has taken a majority stake in DUBAI-based concert promotion, talent management, events and production company MAC GLOBAL. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. MAC GLOBAL founders ROB MCINTOSH and DANIEL GOLDBERG will continue to oversee day-to-day operations, working with SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS Pres. MARK CAVELL and SVP/Business Development JOSH LERMAN, and SENBLA Managing Dir. OLLIE ROSENBLATT.

CAVELL said, "We are thrilled to partner with ROB, DAN and the MAC Global team to bring the best in live entertainment to the MIDDLE EAST and NORTH AFRICA. Their unrivalled experience in the MENA region combined with SONY MUSIC's wealth of expertise, resources, and broad portfolio of live entertainment properties will provide enhanced benefit to touring artists, productions, and audiences alike."

In a joint statement, MCINTOSH and GOLDBERG said, "Having established the MAC GLOBAL brand over many years, ensuring its position at the forefront of the live music industry in the MIDDLE EAST, we're excited to take our company to the next level of development and growth by joining the SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS family. We are very much looking forward to working with MARK CAVELL and the wider MASTERWORKS team to develop new event intellectual properties alongside our core vision of bringing the biggest names in entertainment to the MENA region and beyond."

