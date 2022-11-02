Avila (Photo: Facebook)

RAY AVILA, the longtime imaging production specialist whose work aired on stations like KFI-A/LOS ANGELES, WABC-A/NEW YORK, WTOP/WASHINGTON, WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA, and SIRIUSXM, died OCTOBER 30th of an apparent heart attack in AUSTIN, TX. He was 55.

AVILA produced unique imaging for KFI from 1995 through 2005, when he launched his own independent operation and moved to AUSTIN, producing imaging for radio stations across the country.

A funeral is scheduled for SATURDAY (11/5) at 10a (CT) at BECK FUNERAL HOME in CEDAR PARK, TX and will be streamed online. Visitation will take place at 9a before the funeral ceremony.

