New Board Of Directors

ACM LIFTING LIVES, the philanthropic are of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, has announced its newly elected Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 term. Officer roles for the term are Chair LORIE LYTLE, Vice-Chair DANIEL MILLER, VP SHAWN MCSPADDEN, Treasurer DUANE CLARK, and Secretary TAYLOR WOLF.

Newly-elected Directors are BEVILLE DUNKERLEY, ROD ESSIG, CHANCRE LAPLUME, EBIE McFARLAND, ROSS COPPERMAN, MICKEY GUYTON, GREG HILL and STORME WARREN. Newly appointed Directors are JACKIE CAMPBELL, MARK BLOOM, CHRIS FARREN, KATHLEEN FLAHERTY, JOHN HICKMAN, MICHELLE KAMMERER, RICKY KELLEY, ELAINA SMITH and SALLY WILLIAMS.

ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Director LYNDSAY CRUZ said, “The past year has been filled with incredible and meaningful successes for ACM LIFTING LIVES, including our tentpole events making eagerly-anticipated returns in-person and face-to-face, allowing our organization to raise awareness and, more importantly, help even more people. We can’t wait to make the next year our biggest and best yet with the help of our new board members, utilizing their expertise and passion to continue to make a positive impact through the power of music.”

The ACM LIFTING LIVES Board is comprised of ACM board members, referred to as representative directors, as well as leaders in non-profit and corporate affairs who aren’t ACM board members and are referred to as public directors. This year, there were four representative director positions elected, four public director positions elected, and nine director-at-large positions appointed by the ACM LIFTING LIVES Board of Directors. Click here to see the full list.

