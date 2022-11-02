Reuter

AMERICAN SONGWRITER magazine has staffed up with the addition of two journalists to its NASHVILLE-based team. ANNIE REUTER joins as Managing Editor, effective immediately, while CILLIA HOUGHTON comes aboard as a staff writer as of MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7th.

REUTER most recently was with COUNTRY INSIDER, and previously worked for BILLBOARD. Her work has also appeared in FORBES, CMT, GRAMMY.com, MTV, ROLLING STONE and more. She has covered the music scene in NEW YORK and NASHVILLE for more than 10 years. In addition, she is the founder of YOU SING I WRITE, a music blog she launched in 2007. Reporting to Editor in Chief LISA KONICKI, REUTER can be reached here.

HOUGHTON’s work has appeared in VARIETY, ABC AUDIO, NO DEPRESSION and more. Beginning NOVEMBER 7th, she can be reached here.

