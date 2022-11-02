Tyler (Photo: Combustion Music)

Songwriter BRETT TYLER has agreed to a contract extension with NASHVILLE-based publishing company COMBUSTION MUSIC GROUP, his longtime publishing home. TYLER has written songs recorded by MORGAN WALLEN, BLAKE SHELTON, LUKE BRYAN, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, JIMMIE ALLEN, MAREN MORRIS, HARDY, LAINEY WILSON and more. He is currently on the charts with COREY KENT’s “Wild As Her” and KOLBY COOPER's “Excuses.”

TYLER earned his first #1 as a co-writer in 2020 on JAMESON RODGER's (feat. LUKE COMBS) "Cold Beer Calling My Name." His APPLE MUSIC Songbook playlist has amassed more than 600 million streams.

"I'm looking forward to continuing my songwriting career with COMBUSTION MUSIC,” said TYLER. “They understand what I do, believe in me, and have encouraged me to pursue my approach and process of writing songs. I'm very excited about the team we have right now, and I love that they are as passionate and hard-working as I am. I have a clear idea of what I want for my future, and COMBUSTION sees that vision and is committed to creating more opportunities to get there."

