Foehner & Barrett (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist GABBY BARRETT and her husband and bandmate, CADE FOEHNER, have welcomed their second child into the world. AUGUSTINE BOONE FOEHNER was born on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27th. The baby boy's name is pronounced UH-GUS-TIN.

The couple made the announcement in a joint INSTAGRAM post, writing, "Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother. What a precious gift from our Lord!”

The couple first revealed the news that they were expecting their second child on MOTHER’S DAY (5/8) by sharing a photo of an ultrasound on social media (NET NEWS 5/9). AUGUSTINE joins big sister BAYLAH MAY, born in JANUARY of 2021.

« see more Net News