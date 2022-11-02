-
New Podcast Investigates Case Of Superman Comic Stolen From Nicolas Cage
by Perry Michael Simon
The story of the theft of NICOLAS CAGE's copy of the first SUPERMAN comic (ACTION COMICS #1) is the subject of a new podcast launching TODAY (11/2) from iHEARTMEDIA.
"STEALING SUPERMAN" is hosted by author and podcast host DANA SCHWARTZ, who probes the mysteries of the 1999 case with the help of "the country’s only art detective and vigilante comic book dealer."
New episodes will post on WEDNESDAYS.