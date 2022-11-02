New 'Homes For The Holidays' TV Special

This holiday season, a new TV special, HOMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS, hosted by WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's ASHLEY McBRYDE and starring YELLOWSTONE's COLE HAUSER, will bring awareness to the TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION, an organization giving Gold Star and fallen first responder families mortgage-free homes. The special will also star TRAVIS TRITT, POISON's BRET MICHAELS, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist IAN MUNSICK, Country trio RUNAWAY JUNE and ROBERT RANDOLPH.

The special, which features intimate musical performances, was filmed all over the U.S., including IDAHO; former radio personality BLAIR GARNER's TENNESSEE church turned music venue, THE MULEHOUSE in COLUMBIA, TN; SANTA’S PUB in NASHVILLE; a church in NEW JERSEY; and in KENTUCKY.

McBRYDE, who will also perform the show’s closing number, “Amazing Grace,” said, “What better way to celebrate the meaning of the holiday season than by helping TUNNEL TO TOWERS showcase the love, resilience and hope of these military and first responder families."

TUNNEL TO TOWERS Chairman and CEO FRANK SILLER said, “For our Gold Star families and fallen first responder families, every day without their hero is painful, but the holiday season can bring about its own particular wave of grief. At the TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION, our hope is that the security of a mortgage-free home, the guarantee that they will never have to leave the place where they created so many holiday memories, eases that burden of grief just a little bit. We have a very special relationship with the Country music community, and it means the world to us that ASHLEY, COLE, TRAVIS, BRET, IAN, the members of RUNAWAY JUNE, and ROBERT RANDOLPH & THE FAMILY BAND are supporting us in our mission.”

HAUSER, who plays RIP on YELLOWSTONE, added, “I’ve been fortunate to be a part of the amazing work TUNNEL TO TOWERS is doing and wanted to showcase how the charity is providing accessible homes for those that have been catastrophically injured defending our country.”

HOMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS will air from THANKSGIVING weekend through NEW YEAR'S DAY across multiple network affiliates, including FOX, SCRIPPS, and GRAY television stations. It will also air on the CIRCLE NETWORK and AXS TV. Check local listings.

