Music Data

Now that NIELSEN BDS song reporting has ended for Contemporary Christian stations (10/31), there's still some confusion about the transition of reporting current songs to MEDIABASE. One of the biggest unknowns is whether every BDS reporting station will become a MEDIABASE reporting station.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH said, "I've had several conversations with LUMINATE, label reps, and radio stations. It's going to be a work in progress over the next several weeks and months. My priority is to help keep you in the loop as more information becomes available."



To help solve some of the confusion, LUMINATE, the NIELSEN BDS parent company, has a frequently asked questions page here.

