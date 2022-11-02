Wednesday, Nov. 30th Fremont Street Experience

The 2022 WRANGLER NATIONAL FINALS RODEO (NFR) will kick off at LAS VEGAS' FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30th at 5p (PT). The celebration of the return of NFR to VEGAS begins with a free DOWNTOWN HOEDOWN, featuring performances by Country artists SCOTTY McCREERY, LAINEY WILSON, NEAL McCOY and NATE SMITH.

NFR is scheduled to take place at the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER DECEMBER 1st-10th.

McCOY is set to perform first at 5p on the MAIN STREET STAGE, followed by WILSON at 6:30 on the 1st STREET STAGE. SMITH takes the 3rd STREET STAGE at 8p and new dad McCREERY will close it out at 9p on the 3rd STREET STAGE.

Click here for more information.

« see more Net News