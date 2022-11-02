Sold

DAKOTA COMMUNICATIONS, LTD. is selling Country KOKK-A and Hot AC KIJV-A-K237EL (TIGER 95)/HURON, SD and Classic Rock KJRV (BIG JIM 92.3)/WESSINGTON SPRINGS, SD to RIVERFRONT BROADCASTING, LLC for $255,000. A separate contract has BECKER ENTERPRISES, LLC selling the stations' real estate (building and tower site) to TBG LIMITED PARTNERSHIP for $345,000.

In other filings with the FCC, SAGA COMMUNICATIONS OF NEW ENGLAND, LLC is selling Classic Country WPVQ-A (THE OUTLAW)/ORANGE-ATHOL, MA to HAMPDEN COMMUNICATIONS CO. for $2,000 plus a commitment by the buyer to remove SAGA's equipment from the former auxiliary antenna site of Triple A WRSI (93/9 THE RIVER)/TURNERS FALLS, MA.

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is swapping K231CD/SMITHFIELD, UT to BIBLE BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. for W220BN/NATCHEZ, MS.

MICHAEL CRUTE's WAUK RADIO LLC is transferring News-Talk WAUK-A (THE 'SHA 101.1)/JACKSON-MILWAUKEE, WI and W266DR/WAUKESHA, WI to CRUTE and SAGE WEIL's CIVIC MEDIA, INC. for $775,668. CRUTE bought the station from GOOD KARMA BRANDS earlier this year for $600,000.

AUGUSTUS FOUNDATION, INC. is selling WALQ-A/CARRVILLE, AL to HUGHEY COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $25,000.

GULF COAST BROADCASTING CO., INC. has closed on the sale of Classic Hits WCSN-F (SUNNY 105.7 FM)/ORANGE BEACH, AL to PORTSIDE MEDIA INC. for $849,000.

And ADELA MARTINEZ has closed on the donation of her 100,000 shares of PROMO RADIO CORPORATION, INC., licensee of Regional Mexican KMPG-A (RADIO BONITA 1520)/HOLLISTER, CA, to AMBER MEZA.

