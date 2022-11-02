Rose & Quinn In The Dog House

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON joins ABANDONED ANIMAL RESCUE (AAR) for its 5th annual A Night In The Dog House fundraiser this FRIDAY (11/4). KRBE's AUDREY ROSE and KEVIN QUINN kick things off with a live broadcast of their show from the AAR shelter from 3-7pm (CT). They, along with 20 volunteers, will each be locked in decorated kennels with a pup from 9pm FRIDAY through 7am SATURDAY. A live video stream will run on AAR's FACEBOOK page.

QUINN commented, “They say if you do what you love, it will never feel like hard work. Which is why we are so excited to partner with ABANDONED ANIMAL RESCUE! A night in the dog house? To me, it’s gonna feel more like a night in the RITZ CARLTON ... if the RITZ CARLTON made their guests drink water out of a bowl.”

All funds raised through the event will go directly to ABANDONED ANIMAL RESCUE, a 100% volunteer-run organization which, last year, found homes for a total of 926 dogs and cats.

