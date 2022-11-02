Lawrence

Radio veteran BOB LAWRENCE is stepping away from the GM/Market Manager post at NEW SOUTH RADIO/JACKSON, MS. LAWRENCE joined the stations -- Rhythmic Oldies WIIN-A-W271DF (102.1 THE BOX), Classic Country WHJT (93.5 THE LEGEND), Top 40 WYOY (Y101.7), AC WJKK (MIX 98.7), and Country WUSJ (US96) -- in 2020 after leaving the VP/Programming post at SAGA COMMUNICATIONS.

LAWRENCE said, “The HOLLADAY family operates such wonderful groups throughout in the SOUTHEAST and JACKSON is a terrific market. I love every, single person on this team and I’m confident they are 100% primed to continue the terrific growth we’ve experienced over the last 2-1/2 years.”

Group President/Owner CLAY HOLLADAY said, “BOB has done a great job creating a solid, new structure, while also adding additional outstanding team players in programming, sales, and support. He has truly set us up for continued success and we are excited about our relationship and his role with our MERIDIAN cluster, while he explores other options, as well.”

Consultant MIKE MCVAY added, “BOB went to MISSISSIPPI after five plus years as Corporate VP of Programming for SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, but we first found a mutual admiration for each other when he launched and was President/CEO of PINNACLE MEDIA WORLDWIDE for over 15 years. He is a rare broadcaster in that he has experiences as an entrepreneur, Market Manager, in corporate and station Operations, Programming, & Research.”

Contact BOB at (601) 746-7136 or bglawrence@me.com.

