-
WSB-A/Atlanta Treats Child Cancer Patients And Families To Cirque Du Soleil Performance
by Perry Michael Simon
November 2, 2022 at 11:18 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA treated patients and their families from AFLAC CANCER AND BLOOD DISORDERS CENTER of CHILDREN'S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA to a performance of CIRQUE DU SOLEIL on OCTOBER 23rd.
The guests attended "KURIOS -- CABINET OF CURIOSITIES," CIRQUE DU SOLEIL's presentation under the big top at ATLANTIC STATION, and were given a gift bag of merchandise as well as free tickets.
WSB raises funds for the hospital in its annual CARE-A-THON and has taken in almost $30 million in donations over 22 years.