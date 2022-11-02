Special Event

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA treated patients and their families from AFLAC CANCER AND BLOOD DISORDERS CENTER of CHILDREN'S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA to a performance of CIRQUE DU SOLEIL on OCTOBER 23rd.

The guests attended "KURIOS -- CABINET OF CURIOSITIES," CIRQUE DU SOLEIL's presentation under the big top at ATLANTIC STATION, and were given a gift bag of merchandise as well as free tickets.

WSB raises funds for the hospital in its annual CARE-A-THON and has taken in almost $30 million in donations over 22 years.

