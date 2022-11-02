Coack K (Photo: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com)

MIKE KRZYZEWSKI may be retired from coaching DUKE UNIVERSITY men's basketball, but he is continuing his SIRIUSXM show "BASKETBALL AND BEYOND WITH COACH K," signing a multi-year contract extension with the satellite and streaming service. The show's 18th season will kick off TOMORROW (11/3) and will air new episodes weekly during college basketball season on THURSDAYS at 6p (ET) on SIRIUSXM ESPNU and SIRIUSXM ACC RADIO.

“This will be the first fall in nearly 50 years that I’m not on the sidelines, and I’m so pleased to extend my long relationship with SIRIUSXM and continue hosting BASKETBALL AND BEYOND,” said KRZYZEWSKI. “Having the creative freedom to do a really unique show has been incredibly important and rewarding to me. I can be a part of the national conversation on basketball, while also exploring interesting topics with a variety of guests who make an impact far beyond the basketball court.”

“Since season one, COACH has brought our listeners an engaging, truly one-of-a-kind show each and every week,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “Not only does MIKE’s passion for the game come through in his own commentary, but the preparation and genuine curiosity that he brings to the interviews he does with his guests produce some extraordinary and enlightening conversations. It is an honor to have him as a SIRIUSXM host and we couldn’t be more pleased to be extending our relationship with him and delivering his show to our listeners in the years ahead.”

