Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award Nominations Now Open

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) is now accepting nominations for the its 2023 TOM RIVERS HUMANITARIAN AWARD, given to an individual in the Country radio industry with a magnanimous spirit of caring and generosity in service to their local community. This individual should be fully invested through hands-on action, demonstrating a personal commitment of time, talent and resources to community causes.

This award is named in honor of CRB Board member TOM RIVERS, who died in 2004 at age 38 of bronchial asthma. RIVERS, known for his work programming WQYK/TAMPA and WUSN/CHICAGO, was highly regarded for his public service.

The award will be handed out at this year's CRS, taking place MONDAY, MARCH 13th through WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Nominations are due by DECEMBER 16th. To make a nomination, click here. For information on CRS, click here.

