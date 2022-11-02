Frost, Villano

iHEARTMEDIA's new Talk-Sports KEGL (97.1 THE FREAK)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH (NET NEWS 10/3) has enlisted FROSTBYTES RADIO IMAGING creator JOHN FROST and RENA-MARIE VILLANO for voiceovers and branding.

iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming PATRICK DAVIS said, “We couldn’t think of a better one two punch than FROST and RENA-MARIE to handle our station branding. Two of the very best in the business!”

FROST is represented by LISA MARBER-RICH (lisa@atlastalent.com) and RICKY MEYER (ricky@atlastalent.com) at ATLAS TALENT AGENCY (212) 730-4500; VILLANO is represented by NATE ZEITZ (nate@cesdtalent.com))at CESD TALENT AGENCY (212) 477-1666 and managed exclusively by HOSS and HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP (hoss@hossmgmt.com, (646) 300-0037).

