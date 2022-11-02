McInturff (Photo: Instagram)

GEMMA McINTURFF joins the SPOTIFY NASHVILLE team as Artist and Label Partnerships Lead. She shared the news via her INSTAGRAM account, posting, "I'm stoked to be joining an amazing team of innovative and passionate people. It’s an exciting time for the music business, and I can’t wait to see the positive impact we can create as a team in our community and beyond!"

McINTURFF comes to SPOTIFY from distribution and financial management platform CMDSHFT. She shared this about her former employer in her post, "I'm overwhelmingly grateful for my time at CMDSHFT working with incredible people to elevate the independent community with a disruptive, artist-first business model. There's endless love shared between us - I know they will continue to do great things!"

