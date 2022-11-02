Compass Media Networks

LONDON-based WISEBUDDAH and sister-company IMAGER are partnering with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS. WISEBUDDAH & IMAGER’s clients include BBC RADIO 1, BBC RADIO 2, BAUER MEDIA, and VIRGIN RADIO in the UK, along with a number of iHEARTMEDIA and ALPHA MEDIA GROUP stations in the US.

WISEBUDDAH & IMAGER Managing Director PHIL TOZER said, “We are proud to work alongside the biggest and most respected brands in worldwide radio. We’re incredibly excited to make the next, natural step in our journey by bringing more of our sound to the US and, after a long search for the right partner to help us grow, COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS seemed like the perfect fit.”

